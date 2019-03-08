Hot Stocks
March 8, 2019 / 7:20 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Eventbrite, oil stocks, Big Lots, Exxon Mobil, Costco

6 Min Read

    * Eikon search string for individual stock moves:        
    * The Day Ahead newsletter: tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi
    * The Morning News Call newsletter: tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

U.S. stocks were on pace for their fifth day of losses on
Friday, after weak U.S. jobs data in February added to concerns
over cooling global growth that was sparked by a sharp fall in
China's exports and a prolonged slowdown in the eurozone.
    At 1:55 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was
down 0.56 percent at 25,330.29. The S&P 500 was down 0.76
percent at 2,728.12 and the Nasdaq Composite was down
0.70 percent at 7,369.395.
 
 The top three S&P 500 percentage gainers:
 ** Costco Wholesale Corp, up 5 pct 
 ** Seagate Technology, up 1.7 pct
 ** H & R Block Inc Inc, up 1.7 pct
 
 The top three S&P 500 percentage losers:
 ** Noble Energy, down 5.1 pct
 ** EOG Resources, down 4.7 pct
 ** Cimarex Energy Inc, down 4.6 pct
 
 The top three NYSE percentage gainers:
 ** Big Lots Inc Holdings Inc, up 13.8 pct
 ** Red Lion Hotels, up 11.3 pct
 ** IDT Corp, up 10.3 pct
 
 The top three NYSE percentage losers:
 ** Sanchez Midstream Partners, down 24.7 pct 
 ** Eventbrite Inc, down 22.4 pct
 ** American Renal Associates Holdings Inc, down 21.9
pct
 
 The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers:
 ** Trovagene Inc, up 50.1 pct
 ** Tenax Therapeutics Inc, up 31.3 pct
 ** DXP Enterprises, up 31.8 pct
 
 The top three Nasdaq percentage losers:
 ** CHF Solutions Inc, down 44.9 pct
 ** Altimmune Inc, down 40.1 pct
 ** Bio Path Holdings, down 36.9 pct
 
 
  ** Noble Energy: down 5.1 pct
  ** Diamondback Energy: down 2.2 pct
  ** Apache Corp: down 4.4 pct
  ** Exxon Mobil Corp: down 2.0 pct
  ** Chevron Corp: down 0.9 pct
 BUZZ-Oil stocks fall as weak economic outlook weighs on crude
prices
 
  ** Vail Resorts Inc: up 7.0 pct
 BUZZ-Rises after profit beat
 
  ** VF Corp: down 1.2 pct
 ** PVH Corp: down 0.3 pct
 ** L Brands: down 1.8 pct
 ** Gap Inc: down 2.6 pct
 ** Kohl's Corp: down 2.8 pct
 ** Macy's Inc: down 1.2 pct
 ** Nordstrom Inc: down 1.4 pct
 ** TJX Cos Inc: down 2.2 pct
 ** Ross Stores Inc: down 3.2 pct
 ** Home Depot Inc: down 1.4 pct
 ** Lowe's Companies Inc: down 2.3 pct
 BUZZ-Consumer discretionary stocks drop on weak job data

 
 ** T2 Biosystems: down 20.4 pct
 BUZZ-Falls on "soft" Q1 forecast, Q4 revenue miss
 
 ** Marvell Technologies: down 2.8 pct
 BUZZ-Q1 is bottom, 5G to drive long term growth
 
 ** Facebook Inc: down 0.7 pct
 ** Amazon.com Inc: down 0.9 pct
 ** Alphabet Inc: down 0.9 pct
 BUZZ-Shares of Facebook, Amazon, Google pare on Senator
Warren's calls for regulations
 
 ** Stellar Biotech: up 44.2 pct
 BUZZ-Enters into merger deal with Edesa, shares skyrocket

 
 ** Red Lion Hotels: up 11.3 pct
 BUZZ-Jumps on revenue beat
  
 ** Allogene Therapeutics: down 6.3 pct
 BUZZ-Falls on bigger-than-expected loss
 
 ** American Outdoor Brands: down 11.3 pct
 BUZZ-Slumps as weak firearms demand trumps Q3 beat
  
 ** ON Semiconductor: up 3.7 pct
BUZZ-Boosted after presenting 2022 targets
 
 ** Citrix Systems: down 2.6 pct
 BUZZ-Slips after company reveals network breach
 
 ** HTG Molecular: down 9.8 pct
 BUZZ-Falls after weak 2019 rev forecast
 
 ** Syndax Pharmaceuticals: down 12.3 pct
 BUZZ-Lead drug fails two trials, shares fall
 
 ** Netflix Inc: down 2.5 pct
 BUZZ-Down after Buckingham Research downgrades to
'neutral'
 
 ** Ferrellgas Partners LP: down 31.8 pct
 BUZZ-Falls on lower-than-expected Q2 results
 
 ** MercadoLibre: down 0.7 pct
 BUZZ-Susquehanna cuts to "negative" on competition worries

 
 ** Alaska Air Group Inc: down 1.4 pct
 BUZZ-Imperial Capital downgrades to 'in-line'
 
 ** Tilray Inc: down 1.6 pct
 BUZZ-Jefferies says valuation 'too rich'
 
 ** Eventbrite Inc: down 22.4 pct
 BUZZ- JP Morgan says Ticketfly phase out to weigh beyond Q1

 
 ** Costco Wholesale Corp: up 5.0 pct
 BUZZ-JPM sees special dividend potential
 
 ** Exxon Mobil: down 2.0 pct
 BUZZ-Cowen sees lower dividend growth, downgrades to "market
perform"
    
 ** Myomo Inc: up 10.0 pct
 BUZZ-Powers up on strong Q4 sales, smaller loss
 
 ** Tandem Diabetes Care Inc: up 3.0 pct
 BUZZ-Tandem Diabetes' 2018 recovery is only the first chapter -
BMO
 ** Horizon Pharma Plc: up 3.0 pct
 BUZZ-Gains after MS upgrades to 'overweight' after sell-off
 
 ** GameStop Corp: down 6.2 pct
 BUZZ-Shares slide on BofA downgrade
 
 ** SAExploration: up 12.0 pct
 BUZZ-Soars more than 50 pct on new project wins
 
 ** National Beverage Corp: down 14.4 pct
 BUZZ-Loses fizz on rating downgrade, PT cut
 
 ** Okta Inc: down 4.9 pct
 BUZZ-Falls on weak Q1, FY 2019 forecast
 
 ** Upland Software Inc: up 16.9 pct
 BUZZ-Poised for 5-month high following multiple PT hikes

 
 ** Big Lots Inc: up 13.8 pct
 BUZZ- Surges 10 pct after holiday boost to results
    
 ** Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holdings Corp: up 29.4 pct
 BUZZ-Soars as new PTSD drug wins European patent
 
 ** Seelos Therapeutics: up 25.0 pct
 BUZZ-Going for 2nd day of gains on Parkinson's drug license

 ** Alkaline Water: down 14.1 pct
 BUZZ-Spills on deep-discounted $10 mln stock deal
 
 ** AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc: down 19.2 pct
 BUZZ-Falls after approved drug for pregnant women fails trial
 
    
    
 The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:
 
 Communication Services             down 0.79 pct
 Consumer Discretionary             down 1.13 pct
 Consumer Staples                   down 0.24 pct
 Energy                             down 2.38 pct
 Financial                          down 0.41 pct
 Health                             down 0.85 pct
 Industrial                         down 0.84 pct
 Information Technology             down 0.64 pct
 Materials                          down 0.38 pct
 Real Estate                        down 0.28 pct
 Utilities                          down 0.24 pct
 
 (Compiled by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below