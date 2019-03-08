BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Eventbrite, oil stocks, Big Lots, Exxon Mobil, Costco

* Eikon search string for individual stock moves: * The Day Ahead newsletter: tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi * The Morning News Call newsletter: tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh U.S. stocks were on pace for their fifth day of losses on Friday, after weak U.S. jobs data in February added to concerns over cooling global growth that was sparked by a sharp fall in China's exports and a prolonged slowdown in the eurozone. At 1:55 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.56 percent at 25,330.29. The S&P 500 was down 0.76 percent at 2,728.12 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 0.70 percent at 7,369.395. The top three S&P 500 percentage gainers: ** Costco Wholesale Corp, up 5 pct ** Seagate Technology, up 1.7 pct ** H & R Block Inc Inc, up 1.7 pct The top three S&P 500 percentage losers: ** Noble Energy, down 5.1 pct ** EOG Resources, down 4.7 pct ** Cimarex Energy Inc, down 4.6 pct The top three NYSE percentage gainers: ** Big Lots Inc Holdings Inc, up 13.8 pct ** Red Lion Hotels, up 11.3 pct ** IDT Corp, up 10.3 pct The top three NYSE percentage losers: ** Sanchez Midstream Partners, down 24.7 pct ** Eventbrite Inc, down 22.4 pct ** American Renal Associates Holdings Inc, down 21.9 pct The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers: ** Trovagene Inc, up 50.1 pct ** Tenax Therapeutics Inc, up 31.3 pct ** DXP Enterprises, up 31.8 pct The top three Nasdaq percentage losers: ** CHF Solutions Inc, down 44.9 pct ** Altimmune Inc, down 40.1 pct ** Bio Path Holdings, down 36.9 pct ** Noble Energy: down 5.1 pct ** Diamondback Energy: down 2.2 pct ** Apache Corp: down 4.4 pct ** Exxon Mobil Corp: down 2.0 pct ** Chevron Corp: down 0.9 pct BUZZ-Oil stocks fall as weak economic outlook weighs on crude prices ** Vail Resorts Inc: up 7.0 pct BUZZ-Rises after profit beat ** VF Corp: down 1.2 pct ** PVH Corp: down 0.3 pct ** L Brands: down 1.8 pct ** Gap Inc: down 2.6 pct ** Kohl's Corp: down 2.8 pct ** Macy's Inc: down 1.2 pct ** Nordstrom Inc: down 1.4 pct ** TJX Cos Inc: down 2.2 pct ** Ross Stores Inc: down 3.2 pct ** Home Depot Inc: down 1.4 pct ** Lowe's Companies Inc: down 2.3 pct BUZZ-Consumer discretionary stocks drop on weak job data ** T2 Biosystems: down 20.4 pct BUZZ-Falls on "soft" Q1 forecast, Q4 revenue miss ** Marvell Technologies: down 2.8 pct BUZZ-Q1 is bottom, 5G to drive long term growth ** Facebook Inc: down 0.7 pct ** Amazon.com Inc: down 0.9 pct ** Alphabet Inc: down 0.9 pct BUZZ-Shares of Facebook, Amazon, Google pare on Senator Warren's calls for regulations ** Stellar Biotech: up 44.2 pct BUZZ-Enters into merger deal with Edesa, shares skyrocket ** Red Lion Hotels: up 11.3 pct BUZZ-Jumps on revenue beat ** Allogene Therapeutics: down 6.3 pct BUZZ-Falls on bigger-than-expected loss ** American Outdoor Brands: down 11.3 pct BUZZ-Slumps as weak firearms demand trumps Q3 beat ** ON Semiconductor: up 3.7 pct BUZZ-Boosted after presenting 2022 targets ** Citrix Systems: down 2.6 pct BUZZ-Slips after company reveals network breach ** HTG Molecular: down 9.8 pct BUZZ-Falls after weak 2019 rev forecast ** Syndax Pharmaceuticals: down 12.3 pct BUZZ-Lead drug fails two trials, shares fall ** Netflix Inc: down 2.5 pct BUZZ-Down after Buckingham Research downgrades to 'neutral' ** Ferrellgas Partners LP: down 31.8 pct BUZZ-Falls on lower-than-expected Q2 results ** MercadoLibre: down 0.7 pct BUZZ-Susquehanna cuts to "negative" on competition worries ** Alaska Air Group Inc: down 1.4 pct BUZZ-Imperial Capital downgrades to 'in-line' ** Tilray Inc: down 1.6 pct BUZZ-Jefferies says valuation 'too rich' ** Eventbrite Inc: down 22.4 pct BUZZ- JP Morgan says Ticketfly phase out to weigh beyond Q1 ** Costco Wholesale Corp: up 5.0 pct BUZZ-JPM sees special dividend potential ** Exxon Mobil: down 2.0 pct BUZZ-Cowen sees lower dividend growth, downgrades to "market perform" ** Myomo Inc: up 10.0 pct BUZZ-Powers up on strong Q4 sales, smaller loss ** Tandem Diabetes Care Inc: up 3.0 pct BUZZ-Tandem Diabetes' 2018 recovery is only the first chapter - BMO ** Horizon Pharma Plc: up 3.0 pct BUZZ-Gains after MS upgrades to 'overweight' after sell-off ** GameStop Corp: down 6.2 pct BUZZ-Shares slide on BofA downgrade ** SAExploration: up 12.0 pct BUZZ-Soars more than 50 pct on new project wins ** National Beverage Corp: down 14.4 pct BUZZ-Loses fizz on rating downgrade, PT cut ** Okta Inc: down 4.9 pct BUZZ-Falls on weak Q1, FY 2019 forecast ** Upland Software Inc: up 16.9 pct BUZZ-Poised for 5-month high following multiple PT hikes ** Big Lots Inc: up 13.8 pct BUZZ- Surges 10 pct after holiday boost to results ** Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holdings Corp: up 29.4 pct BUZZ-Soars as new PTSD drug wins European patent ** Seelos Therapeutics: up 25.0 pct BUZZ-Going for 2nd day of gains on Parkinson's drug license ** Alkaline Water: down 14.1 pct BUZZ-Spills on deep-discounted $10 mln stock deal ** AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc: down 19.2 pct BUZZ-Falls after approved drug for pregnant women fails trial The 11 major S&P 500 sectors: Communication Services down 0.79 pct Consumer Discretionary down 1.13 pct Consumer Staples down 0.24 pct Energy down 2.38 pct Financial down 0.41 pct Health down 0.85 pct Industrial down 0.84 pct Information Technology down 0.64 pct Materials down 0.38 pct Real Estate down 0.28 pct Utilities down 0.24 pct (Compiled by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru)