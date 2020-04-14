BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-J&J, Apple, Roku, Tesla, U.S. airlines

* Eikon search string for individual stock moves:

* The Morning News Call newsletter: tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh Wall Street's main indexes were set to open higher on Tuesday as the quarterly earnings season began in earnest with JPMorgan Chase and Johnson & Johnson offering the first glimpse of the coronavirus outbreak's impact on corporate America.

At 08:59 ET, Dow e-minis were up 1.51% at 23,661. S&P 500 e-minis were up 1.59% at 2,803, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 1.91% at 8,486.5. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket: ** Medley Capital, up 20.0% ** Civeo Corp, up 15.4% ** Chico’s Fas Inc, up 14.7% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket: ** Borr Drilling Ltd, down 40.7% ** CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc, down 34.3% ** Healthcare Trust, down 16.1% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket: ** Plus Therapeutics, up 127.3% ** Sonnet Biotherapeutics Holdings, up 106.5% ** Mei Pharma Inc, up 70.1% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket: ** Scworx Corp, down 14.7% ** Immunic Inc, down 13.2% ** OrganiGram Holdings, down 11.6% ** Johnson & Johnson: up 3.0% premarket BUZZ- Rises on Q1 beat; lowers guidance on COVID-19 impact ** Tesla: up 7.4% premarket BUZZ-Credit Suisse upgrades Tesla, says advantages intact amid coronavirus impact ** Apple Inc: up 2.2% premarket BUZZ-China iPhone shipments rebound in March

** Inspire Medical Systems Inc : down 0.2% premarket BUZZ-Inspire down on stock offering, withdraws 2020 guidance ** Roku: up 13.0% premarket BUZZ- Roku attracting millions of more eyeballs amid pandemic, shares jump - ** Axsome: up 5.9% premarket BUZZ-Cowen says Axsome to provide much long-term shareholder value - ** GrubHub: up 1.6% premarket BUZZ-KeyBanc downgrades to “underweight” on rising competition ** American Airlines Group Inc : up 5.8% premarket ** United Airlines Holdings Inc : up 6.2% premarket ** Delta Air Lines Inc : up 3.3% premarket ** BUZZ-U.S. airlines close to accepting govt aid plan, shares rise ** Oneok Inc: up 2.7% premarket BUZZ-Rises after Jefferies upgrades on positive risk-reward opportunity ** MEI Pharma: up 70.1% premarket BUZZ-Surges on licensing deal for cancer drug, gets $100 mln upfront (Compiled by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru)