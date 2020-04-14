BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Tesla, J&J, Apple, Roku

* Eikon search string for individual stock moves:

* The Morning News Call newsletter: tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh U.S. stock index futures gained 1% on Tuesday on better-than-expected trade data from China and signs some economies were preparing to ease lockdowns, even as the first batch of earnings reports underlined the hit from the coronavirus outbreak.

At 07:45 am ET, Dow e-minis were up 1.16% at 23,580. S&P 500 e-minis were up 1.30% at 2,795.25, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 1.50% at 8,452.25. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket: ** Medley Capital Corp, up 26.2% ** Welbilt Inc, up 20.1% ** Amplify Energy, up 18.0% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket: ** Borr Drilling Ltd, down 39.1% ** CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc, down 33% ** Seadril, down 11.6% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket: ** Plus Therapeutics Inc, up 127.3% ** Sonnet Biotherapeutics Holdings Inc, up 87.7% ** MEI Pharma Inc, up 73.7% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket: ** OrganiGram Holdings Inc, down 13.3% ** Torchlight Energy Resources Inc, down 12.2% ** Sundance Energy Inc, down 12% ** Tesla: up 8.0% premarket BUZZ-Credit Suisse upgrades Tesla, says advantages intact amid coronavirus impact ** Apple Inc: up 1.8% premarket BUZZ-China iPhone shipments rebound in March ** Inspire Medical Systems Inc: down 3.0% premarket BUZZ-Inspire Medical Systems down as co announces stock offering, withdraws 2020 guidance ** Roku: up 13.9% premarket BUZZ- Roku attracting millions of more eyeballs amid pandemic, shares jump - ** Johnson & Johnson: up 3.5% premarket BUZZ-PREVIEW: J&J set for Q1, med devices seen taking elective procedure hit ** GrubHub: up 0.7% premarket BUZZ-KeyBanc downgrades to “underweight” on rising competition (Compiled by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru)