May 3 (Reuters) - Hotel-chain Marriott International Inc said on Friday its Chief Executive Officer Arne Sorenson has been diagnosed with stage 2 pancreatic cancer and he plans to start treatment immediately.

Sorenson will remain in his role while undergoing treatment, which will begin next week with chemotherapy here, the company said. (Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)