UPDATE 1-Marriott CEO Sorenson to step back from full-time job for cancer treatment

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Marriott International Inc Chief Executive Officer Arne Sorenson will step back from full-time role for several months for further treatment of pancreatic cancer, the company said on Tuesday.

Sorenson, 62, was diagnosed with stage 2 pancreatic cancer in 2019. He will remain president and CEO during his treatment and has tapped two veteran Marriott executives to share his responsibility.

Stephanie Linnartz, group president, consumer operations, will oversee the international lodging division, while Tony Capuano, group president for global development, will be in charge of the U.S. and Canada lodging business, Marriott said.

"I, along with my family and my medical team, remain optimistic about my prognosis and I plan to return full-time after the conclusion of my treatments," Sorenson said in a statement.