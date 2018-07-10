FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Detained In Myanmar
July 10, 2018 / 11:47 AM / Updated 10 minutes ago

Marriott says to no longer manage three Dubai hotels

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, July 10 (Reuters) - Marriott International said on Tuesday it would no longer manage or be associated with three hotels in Dubai after reaching a mutual decision with their owner Al Habtoor Group.

Marriott will end its management and association of the St. Regis Dubai, W Dubai Habtoor City and The Westin Dubai Al Habtoor City on July 31, the company said in a statement.

Management of the three hotels, which will no longer be part of the St. Regis, W Hotels and Westin Hotels global brand portfolio, will be transferred to Al Habtoor Group, it said.

Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; editing by Jason Neely

