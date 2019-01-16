Marriott unveils new brand name for its loyalty program

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Marriott International Inc on Wednesday unveiled a new brand name for its loyalty programs, as the hotel chain looks to rebuild its image following a massive cyber attack that led to millions of customer records being stolen.

Marriott said the new brand, Marriott Bonvoy, will replace the current loyalty brands – Marriott Rewards, The Ritz-Carlton Rewards and Starwood Preferred Guest - as it plans to launch the same on Feb. 13. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel)