February 28, 2019 / 9:42 PM / Updated an hour ago

Hotel chain Marriott quarterly revenue misses estimates

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Marriott International Inc’s reported less-than-expected quarterly revenue on Thursday, as fewer people booked rooms at the hotel chain across the world.

Net income rose to $317 million, or 92 cents per share, in the fourth-quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with $114 million, or 31 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $5.29 billion from $5.25 billion. Analysts were expecting $5.48 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas and Manogna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli

