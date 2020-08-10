Company News
August 10, 2020 / 11:06 AM / Updated an hour ago

Marriott posts first quarterly loss in nearly nine years as virus hits bookings

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Hotel operator Marriott International on Monday reported its first quarterly loss in nearly nine years, as extended travel disruption due to the COVID-19 pandemic hammered bookings.

The company’s loss attributable to stockholders was $234 million, or 72 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, compared with net income of $232 million, or 69 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue plunged 72.4% to $1.46 billion. (Reporting by Ashwini Raj and Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

