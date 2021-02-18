Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Cyclical Consumer Goods

Marriott posts quarterly loss as pandemic weighs on bookings

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Marriott International Inc reported a quarterly loss on Thursday as the world’s largest hotel chain’s bookings declined due to pandemic-induced travel restrictions.

The company posted a net loss of $164 million, or 50 cents per share, for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a profit of $279 million, or 85 cents per share, a year earlier.

Reporting by Shreyasee Raj and Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

