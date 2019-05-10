Company News
May 10, 2019 / 10:24 AM / Updated an hour ago

Marriott quarterly profit beats on higher room rates

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - Marriott International Inc reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Friday, as the world’s biggest hotel chain benefited from higher room rates.

Net income fell to $375 million, or $1.09 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $420 million, or $1.16 per share, a year earlier. The year-ago profit included some gains from asset sales.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned $1.41 per share, beating analysts’ average estimate of $1.34 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Revenue rose marginally to $5.01 billion in the quarter. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

