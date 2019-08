Aug 5 (Reuters) - Marriott International Inc, the world’s largest hotel company, reported a 2% drop in quarterly revenue on Monday due to slowing global economic growth that weighed on business travel.

Net income fell to $232 million, or 69 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $667 million, or $1.87 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell to $5.31 billion from $5.41 billion a year earlier. (Reporting by Dominic Roshan K.L. in Bengaluru)