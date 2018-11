Nov 5 (Reuters) - U.S. hotel chain Marriott International Inc’s quarterly revenue slipped on Monday, as fewer people booked its rooms across the world.

The company’s revenue fell to $5.05 billion in the third quarter from $5.08 billion a year earlier.

Net income dropped to $483 million in the quarter ended Sept. 30 from $485 million.

On a per-share basis, the company’s earnings rose to $1.38 from $1.29. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)