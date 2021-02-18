Marriott posts quarterly loss as pandemic weighs on bookings

FILE PHOTO: Logo of Marriott hotel is seen in Vienna, Austria April 9, 2018. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

(Reuters) - Marriott International Inc reported a quarterly loss on Thursday as the world’s largest hotel chain’s bookings declined due to pandemic-induced travel restrictions.

While hotel occupancy rates have bounced back from the pandemic lows hit last year, the emergence of new variants of the coronavirus has cast a shadow on the recovery of the hospitality industry as countries impose fresh travel curbs.

Analysts expect a wider rollout of COVID-19 vaccines later this year to first aid a rebound in leisure travel, leaving hotel chains including Hilton and larger rival Marriott which rely more on business travel, struggling for longer.

Marriott’s fourth-quarter revenue per available room (RevPAR) - a key measure for a hotel’s top-line performance - fell 64.1% to $40.28.

The company posted a net loss of $164 million, or 50 cents per share, for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a profit of $279 million, or 85 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell to $2.17 billion from $5.37 billion.