Marriott to pay U.S., Canada employees for getting COVID-19 vaccine

March 4 (Reuters) - Hotel operator Marriott International Inc said on Thursday its employees in the United States and Canada will receive four hours of pay for getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

Marriott said it was encouraging employees at its managed properties to get vaccinated but has not made it mandatory.

Some North American companies are offering incentives to workers to get a vaccine when it is available. Retailer Dollar General Corp, for instance, is offering frontline workers a bonus worth four hours of pay.

Inoculation against the disease is considered key to safely reopening large parts of the U.S. economy.

Industry experts see the wider rollout of the vaccines to first aid a rebound in leisure travel, leaving business travel-reliant hotel chains including Marriott and smaller rival Hilton Worldwide struggling for longer. (Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)