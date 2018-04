April 13 (Reuters) - Marsh, the insurance broker arm of Marsh & McLennan Cos Inc, named Chris Lay as chief executive officer for UK and Ireland.

Lay, who will be based in London, was previously president and CEO of Marsh Canada, and has been with the company for about 30 years.

Lay will be replaced by Sarah Robson. Robson is currently a managing director in Marsh’s U.S. business and serves as a global relationship manager in its insurer consulting group. (Reporting by Mrinalini Krothapalli)