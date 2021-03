March 11 (Reuters) - British pub operator Marston’s Plc said on Thursday Ralph Findlay intends to step down as its chief executive officer after around two decades in the role.

The company said he will step down at the end of the current financial year ending Sept. 30 and a process to appoint his successor is underway. (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)