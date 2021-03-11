UPDATE 1-Marston's says Ralph Findlay to step down after two decades as CEO

(Adds details on outgoing CEO, background)

March 11 (Reuters) - British pub operator Marston’s Plc said on Thursday Ralph Findlay intends to step down as its chief executive officer after two decades in the role.

The brewer of Pedigree, Hobgoblin and Lancaster Bomber beer said Findlay will step down at the end of the current financial year on Sept. 30 and a process to appoint his successor is underway.

Findlay, who joined the board in 1996 as finance director and assumed his duties as CEO in 2001, is also a senior independent director at Vistry Group and a director of the British Beer and Pub Association.

His departure comes around a month after Marston’s rejected a 666 million pound ($929.27 million) takeover proposal from U.S. private equity firm Platinum Equity Advisors for being too low.

Under his lead, the company navigated through the COVID-19 pandemic which has battered the hospitality industry through repeated closures and led to around 2,150 job cuts at Marston’s.

But the two-century-old brewer also embarked on several deals during this tumultuous time, including a joint venture with the UK division of Danish brewer Carlsberg and its agreement to operate 156 SA Brain pubs in Wales. ($1 = 0.7167 pounds) (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)