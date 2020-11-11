Marston's asks noteholders for waivers as UK tightens lockdown

Nov 11 (Reuters) - British pub operator Marston’s on Wednesday asked some of its noteholders for additional waivers during the first-half of 2021, following renewed lockdowns in Wales last month and England last week.

The company said it was a precautionary measure brought on by the fresh curbs and the continued uncertainty about further potential lockdowns over the winter months.

Trade in Marston’s and other hospitality firms had picked up after a slow start when pubs re-opened in July.

But the government imposed a second national lockdown last week, which includes shutting down all restaurants and pubs for four weeks across England, in a bid to control a resurgence in COVID-19 cases.