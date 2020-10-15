British group Marston's says 2,150 pub roles to be hit due to new virus curbs

Oct 15 (Reuters) - Pub operator Marston’s announced job cuts on Thursday as a result of the UK’s new round of coronavirus restrictions, saying 2,150 people currently on furloughs would be affected after it posted a 30% drop in annual sales.

“The initial effect of these new rules has been to undermine consumer confidence and create uncertainty. Restoring confidence will only happen when (the) UK government and the devolved administrations are able to remove these restrictive measures, which they state are intended to be short-term in nature,” the company said. (Reporting by Jasmine I S in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)