Losses at UK's Marston's, M&B widen on pandemic hit; expect pubs filling up as curbs ease

May 19 (Reuters) - British pub operators Marston’s Plc and Mitchells & Butlers Plc on Wednesday reported a bigger half-yearly loss, as stringent coronavirus lockdowns till early this year forced their outlets shut.

The companies, however, expect to see recovery in the later part of the year, helped by the gradual easing of pandemic-led curbs and pent-up demand from people eager to eat out after months at home.

Marstons also said it expected to reduce borrowings to below 1 billion pounds ($1.42 billion) by 2025. The company’s total debt stood at 1.6 billion pounds at the end of the period. ($1 = 0.7048 pounds)