Oct 15 (Reuters) - British pub operator Marston’s Plc said on Tuesday it expects full-year pretax profit to be lower, hurt by lower food sales at its ‘Destination’ and ‘Premium’ pubs and higher labour costs.

The company also said it expects underlying profit before tax for 2020 to be at similar levels to 2019, as it tries to reduce debt by selling more pubs. (Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong and Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru)