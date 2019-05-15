Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 15, 2019 / 6:45 AM / in a day

Marston's half-year profit rises on cost control, acquisitions

1 Min Read

May 15 - Pub operator Marston’s Plc said on Wednesday acquisitions and lower administrative costs helped it post a 2% rise in its half-year underlying pretax profit.

The Wolverhampton-based company, which brews ales such as Lancaster Bomber, Brakspear and Mansfield, said underlying revenue rose 5% to 553.1 million pounds ($713.66 million) for the 26 weeks ended March 30.

The company also said momentum was maintained in the second half of the year on strong Easter sales.

$1 = 0.7750 pounds Reporting by Karina Dsouza in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below