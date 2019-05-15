Marston's half-year profit rises on cost control, acquisitions

May 15 - Pub operator Marston’s Plc said on Wednesday acquisitions and lower administrative costs helped it post a 2% rise in its half-year underlying pretax profit.

The Wolverhampton-based company, which brews ales such as Lancaster Bomber, Brakspear and Mansfield, said underlying revenue rose 5% to 553.1 million pounds ($713.66 million) for the 26 weeks ended March 30.

The company also said momentum was maintained in the second half of the year on strong Easter sales.