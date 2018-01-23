FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 23, 2018 / 7:28 AM / Updated an hour ago

Snowy weather chills UK pub group Marston's Christmas sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 23 (Reuters) - British pub operator Marston’s Plc said on Tuesday trading in Christmas period was marred by snowy and icy weather in the UK and would hurt its annual profit by 1 million pounds ($1.40 million).

The impact of weather on its like-for-like sales in the 16 weeks to Jan. 20 was around 2 percent, Marston’s said.

However, like-for-like sales excluding the impact of the snow-affected weeks were up 1.1 percent, said the company, which brews ales such as IPA, Old Speckled Hen and runs over 1,500 pubs across the UK. ($1 = 0.7160 pounds) (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

