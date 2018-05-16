FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 16, 2018 / 6:37 AM / Updated an hour ago

British pub operator Marston's sees revenue, profit growth in 2018

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 16 (Reuters) - Pub operator Marston’s Plc on Wednesday forecast revenue and profit growth this year as it posted a 20 percent rise in underlying revenue for the first half, driven by strong trading in its pubs.

The Wolverhampton-based company, which brews ales such as Lancaster Bomber, Brakspear and Mansfield, said underlying pretax profit rose 8 percent to 36.3 million pounds ($49.02 million) for the 26 weeks ended March 31.

Revenue rose to 528.1 million pounds from 440.8 million pounds a year ago. ($1 = 0.7405 pounds) (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

