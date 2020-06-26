UK's Marston's uncertain on outlook as pubs set to reopen

June 26 (Reuters) - Marston’s said on Friday it was uncertain about its financial outlook in the short-term as it prepares to reopen pubs and restaurants on July 4, following a roughly 40 million pound hit to sales from the coronavirus lockdown.

The company, which is set to combine its brewing business with Carlsberg UK, posted an underlying pretax profit of 9.4 million pounds ($11.68 million) for the six months ended March 28, compared to 34.2 million pounds last year. ($1 = 0.8050 pounds) (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)