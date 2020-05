TOKYO, May 7 (Reuters) - Japanese trading house Marubeni Corp plans to reduce fresh investments in the year to next March and prioritise debt repayments to improve its financial health, the company’s Chief Executive Officer Masumi Kakinoki said on Thursday.

“We will also review our existing investment plans as the future picture has changed due to the coronavirus pandemic,” Kakinoki told an online earnings conference. (Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)