Maruti Suzuki India recalls 40,618 of budget four-wheeler WagonR

BENGALURU, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Maruti Suzuki India Ltd said on Friday it would recall 40,618 of budget four-wheeler WagonR manufactured between Nov. 15, 2018 and Aug. 12, 2019.

Maruti said here the recall was voluntary and triggered by "a possible issue of fuel hose fouling with metal clamp".

Owners of the suspected vehicles will be contacted by the company’s dealers for inspection and replacement of the faulty parts starting Aug. 24. (Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)