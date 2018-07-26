Maruti Suzuki India Q1 profit rises about 27 pct, misses estimates

July 26 (Reuters) - India’s largest-selling car maker, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, posted a rise of nearly 27 percent in first-quarter profit on Thursday, boosted by higher sales volumes, but missed street estimates.

The company, majority-owned by Japan’s Suzuki Motor Corp , reported profit of 19.75 billion rupees ($287.38 million) for the quarter ended June 30, versus 15.56 billion a year earlier.

That compared with the 22.71 billion rupees average estimate of 18 analysts, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Total revenue from operations rose 13.6 percent to 224.59 billion rupees. ($1=68.7250 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Arnab Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)