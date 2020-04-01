Maruti Suzuki India sells 83,792 units in March

BENGALURU, April 1 (Reuters) - Maruti Suzuki India said on Wednesday it sold 83,792 units in March as automakers in the country were forced to suspend operations amid a nationwide lockdown aimed to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

The carmaker sold 158,076 units last year, but said the numbers were not comparable as the company had to suspend operations from March 22, in line with the government’s order.

Last week, the government sent India into a 21-day lockdown to curb the spread of the virus, forcing automakers such as Maruti, Mahindra & Mahindra, Hyundai, Ford and Toyota to suspend car manufacturing.

India’s auto industry, which is already under pressure from a slowing economy and lean demand, has been further hit by the suspension of operations. (Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)