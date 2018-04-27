FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 27, 2018 / 8:53 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Maruti Suzuki India's Q4 profit rises 10 pct, but misses estimate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - India’s top selling car maker Maruti Suzuki India Ltd posted a 10 percent rise in net profit for the fourth quarter on Friday, buoyed by strong sales volume growth.

Profit for the January-March quarter rose to 18.82 billion rupees ($281.74 million) from 17.11 billion rupees a year earlier, the company, whose iconic 'Maruti 800' helped popularise cars in India, said in a statement here

That compared with the 21.10 billion rupees average estimate of 22 analysts, Thomson Reuters data showed.

The company sold a total of 461,773 vehicles during the quarter, up about 11.4 percent from a year earlier. ($1 = 66.8000 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Krishna V Kurup in Bengaluru Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

