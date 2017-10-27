UPDATE 1-India's Maruti Suzuki Q2 profit beats estimates, higher sales aid

* Q2 profit 24.84 bln rupees vs 22.29 bln rupees estimate

* Total Q2 vehicle sales up about 18 percent y/y (Adds details on sales, share movement)

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, the country’s top-selling car maker, posted a more than 3 percent rise in quarterly profit, beating estimates, helped by higher sales in its compact and utility vehicles segments.

The company, majority-owned by Japan's Suzuki Motor Corp , reported a profit of 24.84 billion rupees ($381.86 million) for the second quarter ended Sept. 30, versus 24.02 billion rupees a year ago. (bit.ly/2xtLHZZ)

This came in above analysts’ average estimate of 22.29 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Maruti, which provides the bulk of Suzuki Motor’s revenues, sold a total of 492,118 vehicles during the quarter, up about 18 percent from a year ago.

Sales of compact vehicles, which includes Swift and Baleno, rose 43.5 percent, while sales of utility vehicles like Ertiga and Vitara Brezza climbed 27.6 percent.

The company dominates the small car market in India and has been expanding its offerings by launching more premium vehicles as competition heats up with newer and planned entrants such as Kia Motors and SAIC Motor Corp.

Maruti shares were trading up 1.6 percent by 0826 GMT. ($1 = 65.0500 Indian rupees) (Reporting By Arnab Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Himani Sarkar)