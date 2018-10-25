FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 25, 2018 / 9:13 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

UPDATE 1-Maruti Suzuki India Q2 profit slides on sales dip, but beats estimates

2 Min Read

* Qtrly total rev from ops up 3 pct

* Qtrly sales 1.5 pct lower (Adds sales figures, share movement)

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Maruti Suzuki India, whose iconic Maruti 800 nearly four decades ago helped spur car ownership in the country, posted on Thursday a 9.8 percent drop in quarterly net profit, but beat analysts’ estimates helped by its cost-cutting efforts.

Net profit here at India's top-selling car maker fell to 22.40 billion rupees ($305.76 million) in the quarter ended Sept 30 from 24.84 billion rupees last year as higher crude oil prices and a weakening rupee weighed on consumer demand.

The New Delhi-based automaker’s profit fell for the first time in 18 quarters on a year-on-year basis.

Twenty one analysts on average forecast a profit of 20.28 billion rupees, according to Refinitiv estimates.

The Indian unit of Japanese car maker Suzuki Motor Corp sold 484,848 vehicles during the quarter, down 1.5 percent from a year earlier. Sales at home fell 0.4 percent to 455,400 units in the same period.

Maruti’s vehicles include the Alto 800 hatchback, sedans like Ciaz and the S-Cross SUV. The automaker provides the bulk of Suzuki’s revenue, and has a market value more than that of its parent at around $28 billion.

Shares of Maruti were down 1.5 percent at 0843 GMT, versus a 0.9 percent fall in the broader market. ($1 = 73.2600 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Tanvi Mehta and Arnab Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Muralikumar Anantharaman)

