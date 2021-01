Maruti Suzuki India to hike prices due to higher costs

FILE PHOTO: A man speaks on his mobile phone as he exits a glass door with the logo of Maruti Suzuki India Limited at a showroom in New Delhi, India, February 29, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/File Photo

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Maruti Suzuki India Ltd will raise prices for some car models to mitigate the impact of rising costs, the country’s largest automaker by market value said on Monday.

The move comes after rival Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd increased prices of its personal and commercial vehicles by 1.9% this month due to higher commodity prices and input costs.

Indian automakers were already under pressure due to costs and weak demand when the pandemic dealt a blow last March.

Since then, carmakers have resumed operations and seen demand return during India’s festive season in October-November, but have warned of demand uncertainties ahead.

Maruti’s price hikes of up to 34,000 rupees ($464) will take effect from Monday, it said, without specifying the planned increases for individual models.

Last January, Maruti increased prices on some car models by up to 4.7%.