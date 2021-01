FILE PHOTO: A man speaks on his mobile phone as he exits a glass door with the logo of Maruti Suzuki India Limited at a showroom in New Delhi, India, February 29, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/File Photo

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Maruti Suzuki India Ltd will raise prices for some car models from Jan. 18 due to a rise in some input costs, the automaker said here on Monday.