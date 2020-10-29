Maruti Suzuki India posts quarterly profit

BENGALURU, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Maruti Suzuki India Ltd reported a profit for the second-quarter on Thursday, as the lifting of coronavirus restrictions brought back customers to the carmaker’s showrooms and also eased supply chain disruptions.
India’s largest automaker by market capitalization reported a net profit of 13.72 billion rupees ($185.55 million) for the three months ended Sept. 30. The company posted a profit of 13.59 billion rupees a year earlier.
Maruti’s domestic unit sales rose 18.6% year-on-year to 370,619 vehicles.
Revenue from operations rose more than 10% to 187.45 billion rupees.
The company in July reported its first quarterly loss since listing in 2003.
$1 = 73.9430 Indian rupees Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni
