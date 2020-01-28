Maruti Suzuki India quarterly profit rises

BENGALURU, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Maruti Suzuki India Ltd reported a rise in third-quarter profit on Tuesday, as the car maker sold more vehicles.

Maruti sold 437,361 vehicles during the December quarter, up 2% from a year earlier.

The country’s largest carmaker by market value reported a net profit of 15.65 billion rupees ($220.21 million) for the three months ended Dec. 31, compared with 14.89 billion rupees a year earlier.

Revenue from operations rose over 5% to 207.07 billion rupees, the company, majority owned by Japan's Suzuki Motor Corp , said. (bit.ly/2Gqt4wn) ($1 = 71.0700 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)