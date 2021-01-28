Maruti Suzuki India quarterly profit rises

BENGALURU, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Maruti Suzuki India Ltd on Thursday reported a rise in third-quarter profit, helped by sales during the festive season and as the easing of lockdown restrictions saw more customers return to the carmaker’s showrooms.

India's largest automaker by sales reported here a net profit of 19.41 billion rupees ($265.46 million) for the three months ended Dec. 31, 2020, compared with a profit of 15.65 billion rupees last year.

Maruti’s total unit sales rose 13.4% year-on-year to 495,897 vehicles.

Revenue from operations rose 13.3% to 234.58 billion rupees.