Marvel defeats copyright lawsuit over 'Iron Man 3' poster

A federal judge has thrown out a lawsuit accusing Walt Disney’s Marvel Entertainment of copying two comic book artists’ work for an “Iron Man 3” movie poster, saying evidence showed that the entertainment company independently created the poster.

In a decision on Monday, U.S. District Judge J. Paul Oetken in Manhattan said Marvel established that the poster was based on inspiration boards made by its creative team, images from “Iron Man” movies and a photo shoot featuring “Iron Man 3” star Robert Downey Jr.

