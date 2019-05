May 29 (Reuters) - Chipmaker NXP Semiconductors NV said on Wednesday it will buy Marvell Technology Group Ltd’s wireless connectivity portfolio for $1.76 billion in cash.

The transaction is expected to close by the first quarter of 2020.

Shares of Marvell up 3.84% at $22.17 before the bell. (Reporting by Sayanti Chakraborty in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)