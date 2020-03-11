IN BRIEF: D.C. Circuit grounds Maryland’s lawsuit over new Reagan Nat'l flight paths

The state of Maryland waited too long to challenge the Federal Aviation Administration’s December 2015 decision to reroute three approach paths to Reagan Washington National Airport, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit held Tuesday.

The state acknowledged that its June 2018 petition for judicial review was filed outside the 60-day window allowed under the Transportation Act, but said the FAA had caused the delay by “creating an expectation that changes … were being evaluated.”

