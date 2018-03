March 29 (Reuters) - A Maryland appeals court on Thursday ordered a new trial for Adnan Syed, whose conviction for a 1999 murder was questioned by the widely downloaded 2014 podcast “Serial,” a court filing said.

The Court of Specials Appeals’ online ruling said Syed had been denied effective counsel and his convictions had been vacated. (Reporting by Ian Simpson in Washington Editing by James Dalgleish)