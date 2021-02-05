U.S. Air Force to review global base security after intrusion at home of Air Force One

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Air Force said on Friday that it will carry out a review of security on its bases around the world after an intruder entered a key military facility that is home to Air Force One, the aircraft that flies the president.

An unarmed adult male was able to make his way onto Joint Base Andrews on Thursday and enter a C-40 aircraft, a military version of the Boeing 737, officials said. They added that there were no indications that he had any links to extremist groups.

Joint Base Andrews, roughly 15 miles (24 km) southeast of the White House in Washington, D.C., is used by the president, vice president, and cabinet leaders to travel around the country and world.

“Everybody in the (Defense Department) and certainly everybody in the Air Force understands what a serious matter this is,” Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told reporters.

In a statement, the Air Force said the service’s Inspector General was reviewing the break-in.

In addition to that review, the Air Force will be doing a “comprehensive review” of security of bases around the world.