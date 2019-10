(Corrects spelling of newspaper’s name in paragraph 1)

Oct 28 (Reuters) - The man charged in a 2018 mass shooting at the Capital Gazette newspaper in Maryland that killed five people admitted his guilt, the Washtington Post reported on Monday.

Jarrod Ramos, 39, entered his guilty plea in Anne Arundel County Circuit Court, the newspaper said. (Reporting by Peter Szekely in New York; editing by Jonathan Oatis)