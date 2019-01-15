Abu Dhabi's Masdar to buy wind farm stakes from John Laing Group

DUBAI, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar) said on Tuesday it was acquiring John Laing Group’s stakes in two wind farms in the United States, its first North American renewable energy investment.

Masdar said it was buying stakes in the Rocksprings wind farm in Texas and the Sterling wind farm in New Mexico.

The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2019, Masdar said.

The value of the deal and the size of the stakes purchased were not disclosed. (Writing by Alexander Cornwell, editing by Louise Heavens)