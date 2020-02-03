Credit RSS
February 3, 2020 / 12:34 PM / Updated an hour ago

Dubai's MashreqBank reports quarterly profit slide as impairments surge

2 Min Read

DUBAI, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Dubai’s Mashreqbank posted a 1.4% decline in fourth-quarter profit on Monday as impairment charges rose 29%, offsetting a double-digit rise in net interest income and income from Islamic financing.

Banks in the United Arab Emirates have reported a sharp spike in bad debt charges in the fourth quarter, as they navigate a sluggish economy and a property downturn in Dubai that has hit contractors.

MashreqBank’s bigger rival Emirates NBD reported a three-fold rise in impairment charges, partly hurt by bad debt charges at its newly acquired Turkish lender.

Mashreqbank’s fourth-quarter net profit was 308 million dirhams ($84 million), down from 312 million dirhams a year earlier, missing a forecast by analysts at Arqaam Capital who had projected a net profit of 399 million dirhams.

Net interest income and income from Islamic financing rose 12.7%, but fee and commission income dropped 6.7%.

Rating agency S&P said in a report on Monday that asset quality of UAE-based banks would remain resilient in 2020 despite a more than 35% decline in property prices since mid-2014. Real estate accounts for 20% of total lending.

“UAE banks are now in a better position than the 2009-2010 crisis, because they have built sufficient loan-loss reserves since then,” it said.

“Overall, we expect banks’ cost of risk to increase slightly in 2020 to about 120 basis points (bps), compared with 110 bps in 2019,” S&P said.

$1 = 3.6729 UAE dirham Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Edmund Blair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below