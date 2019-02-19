Financials
February 19, 2019 / 10:46 AM / Updated 34 minutes ago

Dubai's Mashreqbank tightens guidance on dollar bonds -document

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Dubai-based Mashreqbank is offering investors 175-180 basis points over mid-swaps for its planned sale of five-year U.S. dollar-denominated bonds, a document issued by one of the banks leading the deal showed.

Mashreqbank, which expects to issue $500 million with the issue, has obtained more than $1.7 billion in orders so far, according to the document.

It started marketing the paper earlier on Tuesday with an initial guidance of about 200 bps over mid-swaps.

Reporting by Davide Barbuscia Editing by David Goodman

