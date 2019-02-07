UAE's Mashreqbank hires banks ahead of dollar bond sale

DUBAI, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Dubai-based Mashreqbank has hired banks to arrange fixed income investor meetings ahead of a potential issue of five-year U.S. dollar-denominated bonds, a document issued by one of the banks showed on Thursday.

Mashreqbank, the largest privately owned bank in the United Arab Emirates, will meet investors in the UAE, Europe and Asia, starting Feb. 10.

BNP Paribas, BofA Merrill Lynch, Commerzbank, Mashreqbank, Nomura and Societe Generale will arrange the meetings ahead of the potential issue, expected to be of benchmark size, which generally means at least $500 million. (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)