Masmovil issues Europe's first ESG-rated leveraged debt

LONDON, May 28 (LPC) - Spanish telecom operator Masmovil Group has become the first European issuer of leveraged debt to incorporate environmental, social and governance rating, taking advantage of the increasing popularity of responsible investing.

Spain’s fourth-largest telecoms company recently closed a €1.7bn debt package that included a €250m revolving credit facility and capex line with a margin ratchet based on environmental, social and governance rating from MSCI, sources said.

If Masmovil’s ESG rating improves, the interest margin on the facilities will fall by 15bp. If the rating falls, the margin will increase, the sources said.

“From a company prospective, it’s an opportunity to lower the cost of capital,” said Neil Caddy, partner at Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson, which advised Masmovil on the financing.

However, loan bankers say it is still too early to say whether the deal will prompt more ESG-linked facilities in the leveraged market, as the Masmovil deal was relatively small without a test of wider general syndication.

There are a number of other factors that could potentially hold back the growth of ESG-linked leveraged loans.

Few leveraged borrowers are prepared to make ESG a major business strategy and lack the confidence to use it as a way to reduce capital cost.

Many loan investors remain unconvinced that a borrower’s ESG rating should impact on loan pricing.

“The margin should reflect credit risk, not ESG compliance,” said a CLO manager.

For arranging banks, they argue that a lack of support from investors for ESG-linked loans, and with few precedents in the market, it makes it very difficult for them to structure and sell such loans for now.

“The leverage institutional market is not ready and in a sufficient size to take this approach,” said one banker.

GROWING AWARENESS

Nevertheless, with issues like climate change and the gender pay gap becoming hot-button topics in recent years, ESG awareness is growing.

Investors’ response to a recent US$500m-equivalent leveraged loan of Israeli cyber surveillance firm NSO Group highlights ESG principles are guiding investors’ decision.

NSO’s spyware tool Pegasus had allegedly been used to target human rights activists, and its loan sold at a steep discount – 90 cents on the dollar, which implies losses for the underwriting banks.

Credit agencies have also turned attention to ESG risks, incorporating into their credit-rating decisions.

“Our credit assessment includes all aspects of risk. If ESG is a relevant risk and the company takes measures to lower that risk, then it’s a better credit. And in theory, loan pricing should reflect that,” said Kristin Yeatman, vice president at Moody’s.

Bankers said the driver for a further push in ESG-linked loans could be with the underlying investors.

“With underlying investors clamouring for ESG-friendly structures, there will come a time in the not so distant future when this could work,” the banker said.

ESG-FOCUSED CLO

More and more collateralised loan obligation (CLO) funds, the biggest buyers of leveraged loans, have emerged with ESG features.

Permira Debt Managers (PDM) priced the first European CLO with ESG eligibility criteria written into its documentation in March last year.

Last week, Fair Oaks Capital announced €320.2m European leveraged loan CLO for which the portfolio is selected using ESG focused investment criteria.

The criteria normally restricts managers investing in questionable sectors or issues such as gambling and child labour.

However, there is a cost for the extra efforts. For example, PDM has a dedicated ESG team to screen and monitor individual credit.

“It’s a business cost we absorb because we believe in its value and we see strong demand from investors for it,” said Andrew Lawson, head of capital markets at PDM. (Editing by Christopher Mangham)