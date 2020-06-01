Hot Stocks
June 1, 2020 / 7:02 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

KKR, Cinven, Providence file public tender offer for Masmovil

1 Min Read

MADRID, June 1 (Reuters) - Buyout funds KKR, Cinven and Providence teamed up to file a 2.96 billion euro ($3.30 billion) public tender offer for Spanish telecom company MasMovil on Monday.

The three funds offered 22.50 euros per MasMovil share and said shareholders with 29.56% already committed to sell at a price that represent a 20% premium over Friday close.

MasMovil provides fixed line, mobile and internet services to Spanish households.

The takeover bid is the first attempt by heavyweight private equity investors to buy a publicly listed company in Europe in a so-called take-private deal since the coronavirus crisis brought the region to a halt.

The three funds conditioned their takeover bid to the acceptance of at least 50% of shares.

$1 = 0.8977 euros Reporting by Inti Landauro

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below